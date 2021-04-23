Raptors Reportedly Get Positive News from Chris Boucher's Knee Tests

The Toronto Raptors shouldn't have to wait too long before Chris Boucher returns after his tests came back negative for structural damage in his knee

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly dodged a bullet.

Few things in the sporting world are as scary as watching players rolling around on the ground grabbing their knee in excruciating pain. All too often that's a season-ending injury and the beginning of a very long journey back onto the court. That's certainly what the fear was on Wednesday night when Raptors forward Chris Boucher went down holding his knee in what appeared to be a significant amount of pain.

Fortunately, Boucher's MRI and subsequent tests all came back negative for any serious injuries, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The team has yet to officially give a timeline for Boucher's return, but no structural damage is certainly good news for Toronto's most reliable player this season.

The 28-year-old is the only player to appear in all 59 Raptors games this season and has been one of the very few bright spots in an otherwise down year for Toronto.

With just 13 games to go in the season and the Raptors teetering on the edge of play-in contention and tanking, it's possible Toronto takes it easy on Boucher and lets him rest up. The organization has recently given time off to Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby, and Boucher could certainly use some time too if Toronto isn't looking to make a playoff push this year.

Boucher has a $7 million non-guaranteed contract for next season that will almost certainly be picked up by Toronto.

