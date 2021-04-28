Chris Boucher Will Not Travel With the Raptors West

The Toronto Raptors will be without Chris Boucher and Paul Watson Jr. for their week-long West Coast road trip and have ruled out Gary Trent Jr. for Thursday

The Toronto Raptors are heading west without Chris Boucher.

It'll be at least another week before the Raptors welcome back their 6-foot-9 forward who did not make the trip to Denver to start the team's week-long West Coast road trip. Boucher and Paul Watson Jr., who also didn't accompany the team, will instead remain in Tampa rehabbing their respective leg injuries, the team announced Wednesday.

This wasn't unexpected news for Boucher who has been battling a left knee strain. He underwent an MRI that was negative for structural damage, but Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday that he's not expecting Boucher back "anytime soon."

The team will also be without Gary Trent Jr. who remains sidelined with a left leg injury. He did make the trip out west and may return at some point in the next few days.

Rookie guard Jalen Harris is potentially the lone returning Raptors player. He's listed as probable on Toronto's injury report and shouldn't be too far off Nurse said.

The Raptors are 26-36 and sitting 1.5 games back of the Washington Wizards for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. They aren't mathematically out of it with 10 games to go, but considering their upcoming schedule it's going to take a miracle for Toronto to sneak into the playoffs. If the Raptors can somehow make it out of their West Coast trip relatively unscathed, they'll have a pivotal meeting against those Wizards on May 6.

Further Reading

Report: Kyle Lowry expected to have a 'robust' free agency market this summer

Kyle Lowry wants to make his teammates rich

Raptors not expecting Chris Boucher back 'anytime soon'