Could the Raptors have Traded for Christian Wood? What the Deal Means for Toronto

News of the Houston Rockets' decision to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night seemed to raise eyebrows in Toronto Raptors circles.

The six-player deal that included Houston acquiring Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown, Marquese Chriss, and the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft didn't seem like a very high asking price for Wood, who averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds last season. Considering Toronto's need — or perceived need — for frontcourt depth, why didn't the Raptors take a run at Wood?

It's clear Wood's value wasn't very high around the league. He's 27 years old, in the final year of his contract, and due $14 million next season. Houston wanted to open up more opportunities for their young frontcourt players and was looking for a first-round draft pick in return.

Toronto simply didn't have the players to make a deal work. Everyone in the core, Gary Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa included, is more valuable than what Houston received and Toronto's most valuable picks are the No. 33 pick this year or future first-round selections, all of which should be late in the first round. A cobbled-together package of Khem Birch, Malachi Flynn, and other lackluster depth pieces wouldn't have topped what the Mavericks offered.

For now, all indications are the Raptors want to keep their powder dry this summer. Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said he wants to run it back with the same core and let the group develop. A small trade is possible, but don't expect any big-time moves.

