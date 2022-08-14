Christmas Day Schedule Leaked, Raptors Will Not Play, Per Report

The Toronto Raptors will not be playing on Christmas Day.

The NBA has reportedly scheduled five games for Dec. 25, opening with the Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Raptors have only twice played on Christmas Day. Their debut Christmas Day game came in 2001 while Vince Carter was taking the league by storm. More recently, the team hosted the Celtics in 2019 as the defending NBA champions.

The full schedule for the season has yet to be announced, though it's expected to come at some point this month.

Toronto's preseason schedule will begin on Oct. 2 in Edmonton against the Utah Jazz. The team will play five games, wrapping up on Oct. 14 in Montreal against the Celtics.

Opening night for this season is scheduled for Oct. 18.

