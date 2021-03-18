OG Anunoby Cleared To Return From COVID-19 Protocols
The Toronto Raptors are finally out of COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols.
After getting Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw back on the court Wednesday night, the league has officially cleared OG Anunoby from COVID-19 protocols. The team has not listed anyone on its March 18 injury report ahead of Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz.
The 23-year-old Anunoby was the last remaining Raptors player still awaiting clearance to return. He has been our since at least March 2 when he first showed up on Toronto's injury report due to COVID-19 protocols.
While Anunoby was unable to play Wednesday night, he did travel with the team to Detroit and has been working out first 1-on-0.
"He looks like he's conditioned well during the time off," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.
Neither VanVleet nor Siakam looked entirely themselves in their first game out of COVID-19 protocols and it's unlikely Anunoby comes back at 100% after almost three weeks away from the team.
More to come.
