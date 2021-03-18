NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
OG Anunoby Cleared To Return From COVID-19 Protocols

OG Anunoby Cleared To Return From COVID-19 Protocols

The Toronto Raptors have gotten the go-ahead to clear OG Anunoby from COVID-19 protocols ahead of Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have gotten the go-ahead to clear OG Anunoby from COVID-19 protocols ahead of Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz

The Toronto Raptors are finally out of COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols.

After getting Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw back on the court Wednesday night, the league has officially cleared OG Anunoby from COVID-19 protocols. The team has not listed anyone on its March 18 injury report ahead of Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz.

The 23-year-old Anunoby was the last remaining Raptors player still awaiting clearance to return. He has been our since at least March 2 when he first showed up on Toronto's injury report due to COVID-19 protocols.

While Anunoby was unable to play Wednesday night, he did travel with the team to Detroit and has been working out first 1-on-0.

"He looks like he's conditioned well during the time off," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Neither VanVleet nor Siakam looked entirely themselves in their first game out of COVID-19 protocols and it's unlikely Anunoby comes back at 100% after almost three weeks away from the team.

More to come.

Further Reading

A Canadian's guide to March Madness

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly asked for Norman Powell in Andre Drummond trade talks

Who says no to this trade sending Kyle Lowry to the Philadelphia 76ers?

USATSI_15636852_168390270_lowres (1)
News

OG Anunoby Cleared To Return From COVID-19 Protocols

USATSI_15671918_168390270_lowres
News

Buy, Sell, or Hold? What to Expect from the Raptors a Week Before the Trade Deadline

USATSI_15511273_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Time Off Gave Pascal Siakam Time to Reflect on Family, Basketball, and his Journey

USATSI_15039872_168390270_lowres
News

NBA Updates COVID-19 Protocols for Vaccinated Players & Staff

USATSI_13943227_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Who Says No? The Athletic's Trade Proposal To Send Kyle Lowry to Philly

USATSI_15744960_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: Cavaliers Asked for Norman Powell in Andre Drummond Trade Talks

USATSI_15744981_168390270_lowres
News

Returning Raptors Not Quite Themselves in Loss to Pistons

USATSI_13980195_168390270_lowres
News

Siakam, VanVleet, McCaw, Flynn All Cleared for Raptors