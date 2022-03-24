Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers with major playoff implications on the line. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers with major playoff implications on the line. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

This one is a big one.

Not only will Scottie Barnes have another chance to make his case for the NBA's Rookie of the Year honors against the front-running Evan Mobley, but a date with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night will give the Toronto Raptors a chance to pull even for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference when things tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

What to Watch For

  • Toronto sits just one game back of the Cavaliers for the sixth seed with 10 games to go in the season. While Cleveland does own the tie-breaker, the Cavaliers have been scuffling a little bit of late and are primed to be passed by the Raptors if Toronto can clinch victory Thursday night.
  • Mobley has a pretty significant edge on Barnes for the NBA's Rookie of the Year, but a big showing from the Raptors rookie on Thursday night and down the stretch could flip some votes. 
  • Fred VanVleet hasn't been healthy since the All-Star break and the Raptors are going to try to take it easy on him whenever they can, but they'll need the 28-year-old at his best to lock down Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby as questionable. Malachi Flynn is out.

The Cavaliers will be without Jarrett Allen, Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton, and Dean Wade.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -4.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 215.5.

Further Reading

Raptors explain the importance of playoff experience for Toronto's young core

Raptors going over options with Fred VanVleet: Will not play in all 10 games

Raptors examining 'a few different things' to get Fred VanVleet healthy & ready for the playoffs

USATSI_17143380_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Raptors Explain the Importance of Playoff Experience for Toronto's Young Core

By Aaron Rose19 minutes ago
USATSI_17903466_168390270_lowres
News

Report: NYC's Vaccine Mandate Expected to End, Allowing Kyrie Irving to Return for Nets Home Games

By Aaron Rose14 hours ago
USATSI_17911218_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Going Over Options with Fred VanVleet: Will Not Play in All 10 Games

By Aaron Rose19 hours ago
USATSI_17674562_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Provides an Update on OG Anunoby & Gary Trent Jr.

By Aaron Rose19 hours ago
USATSI_17945748_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Examining 'A Few Different Things' To Get Fred VanVleet Healthy & Ready for the Playoffs

By Aaron RoseMar 22, 2022
Toronto Raptors guard Armoni Brooks (1) reacts after scoring a three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Nick Nurse Speaks Highly of Armoni Brooks With 10-Day Contract Nearing its End

By Aaron RoseMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17945108_168390270_lowres (1)
News

DeMar DeRozan May Have Ended Toronto's Hopes for the 5th Seed as Bulls Cruise Past Raptors

By Aaron RoseMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17940612_168390270_lowres
News

Gary Trent Jr. Ruled Out vs. Bulls, Fred VanVleet Set to Play

By Aaron RoseMar 21, 2022