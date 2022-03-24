Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Cavaliers

This one is a big one.

Not only will Scottie Barnes have another chance to make his case for the NBA's Rookie of the Year honors against the front-running Evan Mobley, but a date with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night will give the Toronto Raptors a chance to pull even for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference when things tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

What to Watch For

Toronto sits just one game back of the Cavaliers for the sixth seed with 10 games to go in the season. While Cleveland does own the tie-breaker, the Cavaliers have been scuffling a little bit of late and are primed to be passed by the Raptors if Toronto can clinch victory Thursday night.

Mobley has a pretty significant edge on Barnes for the NBA's Rookie of the Year, but a big showing from the Raptors rookie on Thursday night and down the stretch could flip some votes.

Fred VanVleet hasn't been healthy since the All-Star break and the Raptors are going to try to take it easy on him whenever they can, but they'll need the 28-year-old at his best to lock down Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby as questionable. Malachi Flynn is out.

The Cavaliers will be without Jarrett Allen, Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton, and Dean Wade.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -4.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 215.5.

