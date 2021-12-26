Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors appear poised to finally play their first game in over a week as they head to Cleveland to take on a team masquerading as the Cavaliers at 6 p.m. ET tonight

What to Watch For

I've got nothing for you. The Raptors have 10 players in COVID-19 protocols and just four regulars, Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher, Yuta Watanabe, and Svi Mykhailiuk, who will be joined at this point by three replacement players. Toronto needs to make one more addition to have the requisite eight players available to play. On the other side, the Cavaliers have seven players in COVID protocols including Jarrett Allen and rookie standout Evan Mobley.

It'll be Banton's first game back since going on the COVID-19 list and he'll be asked to shoulder a pretty sizeable load against Cleveland. It'll be a tall task for the rookie second-rounder, but should be somewhat fun to watch.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse prides himself on being able to adjust on the fly. He's had plenty of experience coaching in the basketball backwaters of Europe and Sunday night's challenge shouldn't be too foreign.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and The FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

Here we go: The Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa, Khem Birch, Isaac Bonga, Justin Champagnie, and Malachi Flynn all in COVID-19 protocols. David Johnson (left calf strain) and Goran Dragic (not with the team) are out.

The Cavaliers are without Allen, Mobley, R.J. Nembhard Jr., Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and Dylan Windler are in COVID protocols. Collin Sexton is out with a torn meniscus. Isaac Okoro is questionable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +7.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 204.5.

