Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Cavaliers
    Publish date:

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Cavaliers

    The Toronto Raptors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers with 17 combined players in COVID protocols. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports
    Author:

    Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers with 17 combined players in COVID protocols. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

    The Toronto Raptors appear poised to finally play their first game in over a week as they head to Cleveland to take on a team masquerading as the Cavaliers at 6 p.m. ET tonight

    What to Watch For

    • I've got nothing for you. The Raptors have 10 players in COVID-19 protocols and just four regulars, Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher, Yuta Watanabe, and Svi Mykhailiuk, who will be joined at this point by three replacement players. Toronto needs to make one more addition to have the requisite eight players available to play. On the other side, the Cavaliers have seven players in COVID protocols including Jarrett Allen and rookie standout Evan Mobley.
    • It'll be Banton's first game back since going on the COVID-19 list and he'll be asked to shoulder a pretty sizeable load against Cleveland. It'll be a tall task for the rookie second-rounder, but should be somewhat fun to watch.
    • Raptors coach Nick Nurse prides himself on being able to adjust on the fly. He's had plenty of experience coaching in the basketball backwaters of Europe and Sunday night's challenge shouldn't be too foreign.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and The FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    Here we go: The Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa, Khem Birch, Isaac Bonga, Justin Champagnie, and Malachi Flynn all in COVID-19 protocols. David Johnson (left calf strain) and Goran Dragic (not with the team) are out.

    Recommended Articles

    The Cavaliers are without Allen, Mobley, R.J. Nembhard Jr., Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and Dylan Windler are in COVID protocols. Collin Sexton is out with a torn meniscus. Isaac Okoro is questionable.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +7.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 204.5.

    Further Reading

    Looking ahead to Raptors COVID return dates: When will Toronto get its players back?

    Kyle Lowry says he didn't chase triple-double as ode to Fred VanVleet

    COVID-19 continues to disrupt Raptors' developmental plans, costing Scottie Barnes valuable reps

    USATSI_17100478_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Cavaliers

    just now
    USATSI_17173183_168390270_lowres (2)
    News

    Raptors Add Khem Birch, Isaac Bonga, & Justin Champagnie to COVID Protocols

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17382269_168390270_lowres
    News

    NBA All-Star Game Voting Begins

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16097521_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Raptors Sign Daniel Oturu To 10-Day Deal

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17191220_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: NBA Nearing Deal With NBPA To Lessen Quarantine Period Following Positive Tests

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17172847_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Report: Raptors Used Private Plane to Fly OG Anunoby Home

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17100615_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Some of Raptors Replacement Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17172928_168390270_lowres
    News

    Looking Ahead to Raptors COVID Return Dates: When Will Toronto Get Its Players Back?

    Dec 23, 2021