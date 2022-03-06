Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Cavaliers

Skip to main content
The Toronto Raptors open their road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports for the game

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will look to right the ship Sunday night when they open their six-game road trip in Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. ET

What to Watch For

  • Toronto has had a rough for of things lately as the offense has struggled to get anything going with Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby sidelined. The lack of floor spacing, especially with Gary Trent Jr. struggling to nail jumpers, has left the Raptors searching for answers. The Cavaliers have one of the biggest frontcourts in the NBA, if Toronto is forced to play bully ball inside against Cleveland's bigs, it could be another long night for the Raptors.
  • Despite Toronto's recent struggles, they're just two games back of Cleveland for the sixth seed in the East. The Cavaliers are on a three-game skid and have lost four of their last seven games. Jumping Cleveland would give the Raptors a firm spot in the playoffs come April.
  • The Rookie of the Year award is quickly slipping away from Scottie Barnes with Evan Mobley running away with things. That's no knock on Barnes who has been fantastic, but Mobley is a rare rookie who is really making a defensive difference and contributing to winning this year. If Barnes is going to overtake Mobley, it'll require a big performance Sunday.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed VanVleet and Malachi Flynn as questionable. OG Anunoby and D.J. Wilson are both out. 

The Cavaliers have listed Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo as doubtful. Collin Sexton is out.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +4.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 210.5.

