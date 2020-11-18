SI.com
Colorado's Tyler Bey Could Bring Intriguing Versatility to Toronto

Aaron Rose

At first glance, it may seem silly for the Toronto Raptors to go after a wing in the 2020 NBA Draft. The wing position might be the only spot the team is truly set at for the next season with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby locked into the starting lineup and major question marks lingering in both the frontcourt and backcourt. But in today's NBA you can never have enough versatility. So if Colorado's Tyler Bey is on the board for Toronto at No. 29, the Raptors might want to pounce.

The 6-foot-7, 216-pound Bey has been one of the risers of draft season. He reportedly set an NBA combine record for forwards with a 43.5 inch max vertical and his 7-foot-1.25 wingspan certainly opened some eyes. Almost overnight the 22-year-old seemed to shoot up mock drafts, going from a mid-second round pick to a fringe first rounder.

That's likely why the Raptors have been keeping an eye on Bey who reportedly worked out for the team in October, according to Alex Kennedy.

After starting his career as a role player for the Buffaloes in 2017, Bey quickly found his way into the starting lineup where he's been a mainstay for the past two and a half years. Last year, playing primarily inside for Colorado, he averaged 13.8 points on 53% shooting with nine rebounds.

If Bey is going to succeed at the NBA level he's going to have to grow more comfortable playing further away from the basket, something he didn't do much of in Boulder. He averaged just one 3-point attempt a game while shooting 42% from deep.

"I think you'll be able to surprise people with is his ability to knock down those corner threes with consistency," said Anthony Coleman, Bey's former assistant coach at Colorado. "He didn't shoot a lot, but if you look, he had decent numbers, he had a decent percentage from 3, especially from the corners. I think he's a guy that will tend to be a 3-and-D type of guy at the NBA level."

On the defensive end, Bey was stellar, earning the Pac 12's Defensive Player of the Year award. But questions remain about his ability to defend on the perimeter.

For Toronto specifically, Bey would make an intriguing pick as a utility bench player who could play alongside Anunoby and Siakam in a smallball lineup. The Raptors had success in the playoffs going small with Anunoby at the five and Bey would certainly fit the mold as another versatile wing who can rebound and switch on defence.

"That's the beautiful thing about the Raptors, those guys are extremely versatile, and bringing in another guy like Tyler Bey to the fold, it's another versatile piece where you guys you can mix and match," Coleman said. "I think it'd be an added bonus, it wouldn't hinder them in any way, shape, or form."

Sports Illustrated has Bey projected to go 33rd overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but if he is indeed available at 29 for the Raptors, Bobby Webster and company should strongly consider adding to their strength and doubling down on versatility for next season.

