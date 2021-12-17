Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Raptors Remain COVID Free As Cases Spike Around the League
    Raptors Remain COVID Free As Cases Spike Around the League

    The Toronto Raptors have so far evaded COVID-19 with heightened security measures, regular testing, and a mindset to keep plowing through
    Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors have so far evaded COVID-19 with heightened security measures, regular testing, and a mindset to keep plowing through

    So far, the Toronto Raptors are — knock on wood — COVID free.

    It seems impossible as the league records record COVID cases with more players going into Health & Safety protocols than ever before. As of last night, the NBA had 36 players in COVID protocols. There have been 10 or more players admitted into protocols in each of the last three days. And yet, despite Toronto's last three opponents all having COVID issues, the Raptors have so far evaded the virus.

    “I wouldn’t say there’s no nervousness. Not a lot of talk about it. In general, when we’re around together, once we kind of circle up to start practice, it’s all about what’s on the floor," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

    There was, however, some hesitation the other night when the Raptors played the Brooklyn Nets who had seven players enter COVID protocols including two James Harden and Bruce Brown just an hour before tipoff. 

    "I think like anybody who is around situations where there have been positive cases, there are thoughts going through your head," Nurse said. "You do everything a bit sharper in the protocol.”

    But now, the Raptors are used to the heightened security. It has become second nature to get tested whenever that time comes and just move on with the day, Nurse said.

    "We’re doing a lot more, protocol-wise. We’re really trying to be as proactive as possible," Nurse added. "We’ve just gone back to almost as stringent as we can be."

    As for a complete shutdown, that's not something Nurse expects to see again.

    "I don’t see them leaning, just my gut here, as long as they can they are charging forward with these games," Nurse said. "When you got eight guys you are playing. That’s the way I feel they are going right now.”

