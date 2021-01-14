Report: PJ Tucker & Andre Drummond Expected to be Moved By Deadline

PJ Tucker and Andre Drummond are reportedly expected to be moved before the trade deadline and the Toronto Raptors could be among the teams interested

Sitting at 2-8 on the season, the Toronto Raptors look more like sellers than buyers ahead of the March 25th NBA Trade Deadline, but if that changes there should be plenty of frontcourt options available for Toronto to grab.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, both PJ Tucker of the Houston Rockets and Cleveland's Andre Drummond are both expected to be moved prior to the deadline.

"Multiple executives believe the Rockets will eventually trade PJ Tucker by the trade deadline," Scotto wrote.

“I think Houston can move PJ in a separate deal later,” one executive told HoopsHype. “He will have value in the East, especially to combat Giannis and Durant. I can see Miami going after PJ and maybe even Boston.”

On the Cavaliers front, the addition of Jarrett Allen on Wednesday likely makes Drummond expendable, according to Scotto.

"Multiple Eastern Conference executives believe the writing is on the wall for Drummond’s future in Cleveland after the team gave up a first-round pick to acquire Allen, who is five years younger. Drummond will become an unrestricted free agent after the season," Scotto wrote.

“Drummond is definitely out of Cleveland,” one Eastern Conference executive predicted. “Cleveland wouldn’t give up a first if they didn’t want Allen long-term.”

The Raptors are in desperate need of some frontcourt help this season. The offseason additions of Aron Baynes and Alex Len have done very little to impress this year, leaving the 6-foot-9 Chris Boucher as the Raptors only somewhat reliable centre option. If Toronto can turn things around, they might be in the market for a big come the deadline

