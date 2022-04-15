Skip to main content
Raptors Being 'A Little More Mindful' of COVID as Cases Rise and Playoffs Near

The Toronto Raptors are trying to be a little extra careful to avoid COVID-19 as cases rise and the playoffs near this weekend

The last thing the Toronto Raptors want is another COVID-19 problem to derail their season again.

Unfortunately, the pandemic hasn't gone away quite yet, and even as COVID restrictions ease throughout North America, cases have already begun to pop up in the sports world. Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has reportedly entered COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols, according to multiple reports, and unfortunately, he probably won't be the last player to miss time before the end of the playoffs.

The Raptors haven't returned to masking quite yet, though new restrictions in Philadelphia have returned the indoor mask mandate, but their concern levels have increased over recent days, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said following Friday's practice.

"We have our small group meetings and spread out a little more," he said. "I won't see myself leaving the hotel here these next four days, you know, just things like that. I think you got to take the necessary precautions."

While asymptomatic vaccinated players are no longer required to get tested, per NBA rules, anyone who has symptoms or has been a close contact of a confirmed case must receive a test. The United States government also requires anyone flying into the country to get tested prior to their departure, therefore the Raptors and anyone playing in Toronto will be tested more frequently than the rest of the league.

"Just try to be a little more mindful," Nurse said.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle will already be sidelined due to being only partially vaccinated and ineligible to play in Toronto. Hopefully, the pandemic doesn't force anyone else to miss time and potentially sway the series either way.

