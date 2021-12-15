Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Kings Coach Alvin Gentry Tests Positive Two Days After Playing Raptors
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors continue to test negative for COVID-19 but the tidal wave of positive tests throughout the league keeps on coming
    Things are getting out of hand.

    COVID-19 cases continue to mount throughout the NBA with Sacramento Kings head coach Alvin Gentry reportedly testing positive for the virus just two days after he and the Kings played the Toronto Raptors in Scotiabank Arena.

    The Raptors continue to test negative for the virus, but they're getting awfully close to the fire right now. Last Friday, Toronto played host to the New York Knicks who subsequently admitted Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett into the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols. On Tuesday, the Raptors took on an undermanned Brooklyn Nets team that had seven players in Health & Safety protocols including James Harden and Bruce Brown who were ruled out just one hour before tipoff.

    "I think that is just crazy what's going on out there and when it feels like we kind of have it under control is never really under control," Pascal Siakam said following Tuesday's game. "I just think we’ve got to continue to try to stay safe as much as possible and yeah, we just hope that we can be healthy."

    The good news for Toronto is Precious Achiuwa is expected to be out of quarantine and ready to go for the Raptors' next game should his shoulder injury be resolved. He did not test positive for COVID despite being a close contact.

