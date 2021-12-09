Raptors Latest Injury Report Clear of COVID-19 Issues

The Toronto Raptors certainly have their fair share of injuries heading into Friday night's game against the New York Knicks, but the team has not admitted anyone into the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols as of Thursday night.

The latest injury report has ruled out OG Anunoby and Khem Birch while Precious Achiuwa and now Justin Champagnie are both listed as questionable. Nobody is out due to COVID-19 issues.

It's a good sign for Toronto who decided to cancel Thursday's practice out due to Health & Safety protocols. The decision was made out of "an abundance of caution," the team said. According to Sportsnet's Michael Grange, the issue was not related to the players, and all players and staff were tested Thursday.

While Toronto appears to be clear, at least for now, the Indiana Pacers, who also canceled practice Thursday, will reportedly be without head coach Rick Carlisle who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Achiuwa missed Wednesday night's game for Toronto with right shoulder tendinitis. The team said it was hoping the injury would just be a short term issue.

