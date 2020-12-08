Raptors Prepared to Adapt in Unusual Season

If there's one thing the Toronto Raptors and head coach Nick Nurse is good at, it's staying flexible.

Last season Nurse put on a masterclass in adaptability. Every time a player went down with an injury, he'd come up with a new way to make do with whoever was leftover. Eighteen times throughout the season he tinkered with his starting lineup because the usual starters — Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Marc Gasol — only played 22 of 72 regular season games together.

Now, he — like the rest of the NBA — is being forced to adapt to the reality of trying to play a season in which COVID-19 is an ever-present part of daily life.

"You kinda get used to, I don’t know if it’s handling whatever’s being thrown at you or putting it in a certain compartment and handling that and moving forward with basketball," Nurse said.

On Monday, the Raptors announced that three members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. They would not say who contracted the virus but said they felt the situation was under control with the infected people are self-isolating.

It allowed the Raptors to return for a full-contact practice on Tuesday, Nurse said.

The COVID-19 positives, though, are just the first sign of what may be in store this season as the NBA begins a season outside the safe confines of Bubble life. The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors have both already had to shut down their facilities during training camp after positive tests and the preseason hasn't even begun.

"I think as we all look around, this pandemic in the sports world and other sports and things, there's obviously a lot going on and not much you can prepare for other than say hey, let's stay flexible and do the best we can," Nurse said. "When something comes up, do the best we can."

If the virus does impact the Raptors on the court, Nurse should be well equipped to adapt.

"I've had a lot of training in the minors of guys coming and going constantly," Nurse said, referring to his days coaching overseas. "After you get used to that, you know, it spins your head around your first year or so doing it, but then you just say this is the world I'm living in, I better figure out how to thrive in this world I'm living in.

"So I think that, like you said, last year, we had a lot of bodies out a lot. We try to coach all the way through our roster and make sure that the guys understand what we're doing if we need 'em down past 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, whatever it is."

In that sense, the Raptors are as ready for anyone. They had 12 different players start games last season and even with some new faces on the roster, there should be plenty of depth to sustain missed games.

"I think that's the best contingency plan we can have, is to continue to say ‘next man ready’ or ‘plug in and play’ and we got to have confidence in the system at both ends of the floor," Nurse said. "Then instead of just maybe great individual one on one play generating shots, the offense generates the shots and all the players hopefully one through 17 will be able to fit into that system and execute it."

Hopefully the season can be played without a hitch, but if the Raptors are forced to adapt, they have the pieces to overcome most obstacles.