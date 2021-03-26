NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
DeAnde' Bemrby & Paul Watson Enter COVID-19 Protocols

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out DeAndre' Bembry and Paul Watson Jr. due to the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols
The Toronto Raptors are back in COVID-19 protocols.

Just over a week after the Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw, and Malachi Flynn returned from COVID-19 protocols, the Raptors have place DeAndre' Bembry and Paul Watson Jr. in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.

It's once again a concerning situation for the team who will once again be playing shorthanded in the coming days. It's unclear if the two have contracted COVID-19 or are just close contacts of a case — for privacy reasons the team will not say — and therefore it's unknown how long the two will be out for.

COVID concerns aside, this is once again a test of the Raptors' depth. Watson had begun to solidify himself as a useful rotation piece over the past 10 games, averaging 19.1 minutes per game, while Bembry had seen some playing time in the past two games. Making matters worse, Toronto traded away Matt Thomas and Terence Davis just ahead of the trade deadline, meaning they'll only have 12 players — including new additions Gary Trent Jr., Rodney Hood, and excluding Patrick McCaw who is out with a knee injury — available on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

