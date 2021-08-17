August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
Search
MLSE Announces Vaccines or Negative COVID-19 Test are Mandatory for Entrance into Scotiabank Arena

MLSE Announces Vaccines or Negative COVID-19 Test are Mandatory for Entrance into Scotiabank Arena

Toronto Raptors fans will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a vaccine in order to enter Scotiabank Arena next season
Author:
Publish date:

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors fans will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a vaccine in order to enter Scotiabank Arena next season

Assuming the Toronto Raptors do return home this season fans are going to need to have a negative COVID-19 test or been vaccinated in order to enter Scotiabank Arena, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday.

While no official decision has been made regarding a Raptors return to Toronto, all signs certainly point toward the team playing its home games at Scotiabank Arena next season. For those who do attend games, there will be strict protocols in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19 for both fans, employees, and event staff.

The protocols will be mandatory at all MLSE venues covering all Raptors games along with Toronto Maple Leafs games, Toronto FC games, Toronto Marlies games, and Toronto Argonaut games.

The protocols will begin in mid-September.

Further Reading

Cade Cunningham & Jalen Suggs discuss Scottie Barnes' infectious personality

Raptors bigs are showing off the future of NBA defense by stepping outside their comfort zone

Raptors have begun turning Precious Achiuwa into a do-it-all forward with a three-point stroke

USATSI_14838673_168390270_lowres (1)
News

MLSE Announces Vaccines or Negative COVID-19 Test are Mandatory for Entrance into Scotiabank Arena

USATSI_11415366_168390270_lowres
News

Cade Cunningham & Jalen Suggs Discuss Scottie Barnes' Infectious Personality

USATSI_15964503_168390270_lowres
News

Celtics Ink Marcus Smart to Four-Year Contract Extension

Nick Nurse
News

Canada Basketball Extends Nick Nurse Through 2024

USATSI_15834454_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Have Made it Clear They're Not Shopping Pascal Siakam

USATSI_16551103_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Bigs Are Showing Off the Future of NBA Defense by Stepping Outside their Comfort Zone

USATSI_16084923_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Former Raptors Jalen Harris Signs with Italian Club

Ish_Emotional-6116910209ef525a5219a828_Aug_13_2021_15_40_56
News

Ishmail Wainright Gets Emotional Discussing His Journey to the NBA