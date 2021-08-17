MLSE Announces Vaccines or Negative COVID-19 Test are Mandatory for Entrance into Scotiabank Arena

Toronto Raptors fans will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a vaccine in order to enter Scotiabank Arena next season

Assuming the Toronto Raptors do return home this season fans are going to need to have a negative COVID-19 test or been vaccinated in order to enter Scotiabank Arena, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday.

While no official decision has been made regarding a Raptors return to Toronto, all signs certainly point toward the team playing its home games at Scotiabank Arena next season. For those who do attend games, there will be strict protocols in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19 for both fans, employees, and event staff.

The protocols will be mandatory at all MLSE venues covering all Raptors games along with Toronto Maple Leafs games, Toronto FC games, Toronto Marlies games, and Toronto Argonaut games.

The protocols will begin in mid-September.

