Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Mavericks

The Toronto Raptors (1-1) are returning home Saturday afternoon for the second half of a back-to-back, this time against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks (0-1).

Few teams in the NBA are as frustrating to opposing superstars as the Raptors. Toronto is relentless when it comes to containing stars like Dončić. Raptors coach Nick Nurse will constantly double and occasionally triple-team offensive studs the moment they touch the ball. Even with an improved defensive group, expect Toronto to swarm Dončić as they try to keep the MVP candidate under wraps.

How does Toronto respond on the second half of a back-to-back? This is a scheduled loss, if you will. Coming off a big victory Friday night in Boston, the Raptors are in a tough spot against a rested Mavericks team. Expect a deep bench rotation and some tired legs, especially in the second half. A Raptors victory would certainly be a surprise.

Don't let Toronto's 115 points on Friday night fool you, this half-court offense still needs a lot of work. The Raptors generated just 85.7 points per 100 half-court possessions against Boston. For comparison, Toronto averaged 95.6 last season and ranked 20th in the NBA. If the Raptors aren't forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds, the offense is going to be in trouble.

The Raptors have yet to release their injury report, but Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe are both expected to be out.

Everyone is good to go for the Mavericks.



The Raptors are +3.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 215.5.

