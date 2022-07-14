Skip to main content
Raptors Have 7th Best Odds to Acquire Deandre Ayton, Vegas Says

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors sit at +1,800 to acquire Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Vegas sportsbooks say

The Indiana Pacers may be the heavy favorites to land Deandre Ayton this summer but Vegas hasn't entirely counted out the Toronto Raptors as a potential landing spot for the Phoenix Suns' disgruntled center.

The buzz surrounding Toronto's supposed interest in the former No. 1 pick has quieted down considerably since Kevin Durant's trade request was reported, but Sportsbooks have the Raptors at +1800 to land Ayton, the seventh-best odds in the league, conveying about a 5% chance he ends up in Toronto next season, per DraftKings.

The Pacers sit at -175, conveying about a 63% chance Indiana either acquires Ayton via a sign-and-trade or offer sheet this summer. Ayton sticking around Phoenix is the second most-likely possibility at +190, followed by deals with the Brooklyn Nets at +400, Detroit Pistons at +800, San Antonio Spurs at +900, and the Atlanta Hawks at +1600.

The Raptors have long been reported to be interested in acquiring a more traditional center this summer. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer has connected Toronto to both Ayton and Pacers center Myles Turner repeatedly over the past few months, though the Raptors have outwardly shown little interest in changing their roster to accommodate a traditional center.

