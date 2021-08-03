Raptors Waive DeAndre' Bembry, Paul Watson Jr., & Rodney Hood

The Toronto Raptors are shaking up their bench this summer.

After a lackluster year for Toronto's bench squad, the Raptors have decided to waive DeAndre' Bembry, Paul Watson Jr., and Rodney Hood, the team announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Bembry was the most productive of the trio last season, averaging 5.7 points in 51 games played. He was set to earn almost $2 million this year before Toronto decided to move on.

Watson, the 26-year-old forward, appeared in 21 games for Toronto. He battled COVID-19 issues and an assortment of other ailments, but averaged a career-high 4.1 points and had a spectacular 30-point performance against the Orlando Magic on April 16. He was set to earn $1.7 million next season.

Hood came over to the Raptors from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the package for Norman Powell. He appeared in just 17 games for Toronto and battled a hip injury down the stretch. He had pushed back his contract guarantee date from July 27 to August 3 giving Toronto a little bit more time to make a decision and possibly trade him. Since no trade materialized, the Raptors opted to move on, clearing his $10.9 million off the books for next season.

