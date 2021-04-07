DeAndre' Bembry Takes to Instagram to Share Vaccination Video

Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry shared what appeared to be a video of himself getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Instagram

The Toronto Raptors are beginning to get vaccinated.

Less than a week after DeAndre' Bembry was deemed eligible to exit the NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols, the 26-year-old guard took to Instagram to post a video of him getting what appears to be the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bembry is the first known member of the organization to post about the vaccine. He spent about a week in COVID-19 quarantine in late March, presumably after being a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

On Monday, Florida announced all adults in the state are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. All persons 16 years old and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine while those 18 years and older can receive the Moderna or Jannsen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccines.

The Raptors have had six players battle COVID-19 issues this season. Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw, and Malachi Flynn all spent extended time in COVID-19 quarantine in early March. VanVleet said he did test positive for the virus, however it's unknown if any of the other five players did contract the disease. Since then, both Bembry and Paul Watson Jr., who remains in COVID-19 quarantine, have missed time due to the league's health and safety protocols.

The Raptors will have the day off on Wednesday before returning to the court on Thursday to take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m.

