Report: DeAndre' Bembry Signs with Brooklyn Nets

Former Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to join the Brooklyn Nets
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets' defense just got a little bit better.

The team has reportedly agreed to sign former Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 27-year-old guard played in 51 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He brought a positive energy to the team in what was ultimately a very disappointing season for the Raptors.

Toronto did, however, waive Bembry on August 3 clearing up almost $2 million in cap space for the 2021-22 season.

Considering the Nets' need for defenders, Bembry should be a helpful piece off the bench next season backing up Kyrie Irving and James Harden on a short-term deal.

