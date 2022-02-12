Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors are returning home for a brief pitstop Saturday night to take on the Denver Nuggets 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

Thad Young has officially arrived in Toronto and will be with the team Saturday night. The Raptors will certainly take things slow with him as he ramps up and gets accustomed to Toronto's system. Do expect some playing time, though, for the 33-year-old forward.

Who is going to slow down Nikola Jokic? Last year, Toronto stuck OG Anunoby on the Nuggets' center and sent body his way to slow down the reigning MVP. The problem with that strategy is Jokic is one of the league's best passers and can pick apart a defense when the double team comes his way.

The Nuggets are on the second night of a back-to-back following a tough-fought loss to the Boston Celtics. If Toronto can jump up early, the Raptors will have a great chance to extend their winning streak to nine straight.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet as questionable.

The Nuggets haven't released their injury report.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -3.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 222.5.

Further Reading

