Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Nuggets

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors will have Thad Young in the lineup Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will have Thad Young in the lineup Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

The Toronto Raptors are returning home for a brief pitstop Saturday night to take on the Denver Nuggets 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • Thad Young has officially arrived in Toronto and will be with the team Saturday night. The Raptors will certainly take things slow with him as he ramps up and gets accustomed to Toronto's system. Do expect some playing time, though, for the 33-year-old forward.
  • Who is going to slow down Nikola Jokic? Last year, Toronto stuck OG Anunoby on the Nuggets' center and sent body his way to slow down the reigning MVP. The problem with that strategy is Jokic is one of the league's best passers and can pick apart a defense when the double team comes his way.
  • The Nuggets are on the second night of a back-to-back following a tough-fought loss to the Boston Celtics. If Toronto can jump up early, the Raptors will have a great chance to extend their winning streak to nine straight.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet as questionable.

Recommended Articles

The Nuggets haven't released their injury report.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -3.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 222.5.

Further Reading

10 takeaways from Masai Ujiri's post-trade deadline press conference

Deadline day shows the Raptors remain determined to find success in unorthodox fashion

5 takeaway from Bobby Webster's trade deadline press conference

USATSI_15987932_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Nuggets

1 minute ago
USATSI_13429097_168390270_lowres (2)
News

10 Takeaways from Masai Ujiri's Post-Trade Deadline Press Conference

16 hours ago
USATSI_16839366_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Mulled Over at Major Moves Involving Multiple Future Picks, Bobby Webster Says

22 hours ago
USATSI_17530920_168390270_lowres
News

Details of Discussed Kristaps Porzingis to the Raptors Deal Emerge

23 hours ago
USATSI_17657126_168390270_lowres
News

Deadline Day Shows the Raptors Remain Determined to find Success in Unorthodox Fashion

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17189678_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Discussed Deal With Lakers Involving Chris Boucher & Khem Birch

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_16839828_168390270_lowres
News

5 Takeaway From Bobby Webster's Trade Deadline Press Conference

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17530471_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Waive Drew Eubanks Following Deadline Deal

Feb 10, 2022