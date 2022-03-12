Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Nuggets

It'll be a quick turnaround for the Toronto Raptors who continue their West Coast road trip Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET against the Denver Nuggets.

What to Watch For

Slowing down the Nuggets means slowing down the league's reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, who has continued to terrorize teams this year. Normally the Raptors would task OG Anunoby with the challenge, but he's expected to remain sidelined with a finger fracture. That means Toronto will have to ask for another big defensive game from Khem Birch who looked reinvigorated Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Gary Trent Jr. broke out for Toronto in a big way Friday night and the Raptors will need that to continue against Denver. He doesn't need to go for 42 again, but his offensive firepower is really a gamechanger on a team with so few high-end scorers.

The Raptors have typically been very good on the second night of back-to-backs this season, but going from Phoenix to Denver is certainly going to be tough. The Raptors can't fall behind early, because they won't have the gas to make a late comeback should one be needed.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have yet to release an injury report though Anunoby and Malachi Flynn are expected to be out.

The Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Vlatko Cancar. Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, and Zeke Nnaji are all questionable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 224.5.

Further Reading

Gary Trent Jr. breaks out, Scottie Barnes locks down, & Raptors eke out victory over Suns

Study finds Raptors have played among the fewest games in front of league's best refs this year

Scotiabank Arena to no longer require mask use as of March 21