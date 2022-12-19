Raptors Desperate for a Win vs. 76ers: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors are entering early must-win territory as they take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds

It's not a must-win game in late December, but it's getting close for the Toronto Raptors who will look to end a six-game slide Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will air the game in Toronto. NBC Sports Philadelphia and The Fanatic 97.5 FM will broadcast for Philly.

What to Watch For

Toronto lost its spirit Sunday night in a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors and with each additional loss, it's getting harder and harder to dig out of this deepening hole. It takes swagger and confidence, as Pascal Siakam said, to win in the NBA and confidence only comes with winning.

Joel Embiid is going to be a problem. Without Precious Achiuwa and likely O.G. Anunoby, Toronto has no answer for the 76ers' superstar center. Christian Koloko isn't good enough to slow Embiid and double teams are only going to create chaos for Toronto's rotations.

Malachi Flynn provided some pop off the bench Sunday night, dropping 16 points in 37 minutes. At this point, the Raptors are looking for anyone to help Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Fred VanVleet. If Flynn can do it again, expect him to see extended minutes against Philadelphia.

Injury Reports

Toronto has yet to release its injury report but expect Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr., and Gary Trent Jr. to all be out. There's an outside chance Anunoby plays.

Philadelphia will be without Tyrese Maxey. Furkan Korkmaz is questionable.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +7 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 30%. The total for the game is 220.5.

Further Reading

Problems galore for Raptors whose slide continues with blowout loss to Warriors

Yuta Watanabe credits the Raptors for his success this season: 'It's because of them'

Kyrie Irving discusses watching Fred VanVleet: 'He's a winner. He's a champion'