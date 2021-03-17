Siakam, VanVleet, McCaw, Flynn All Cleared for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are finally getting healthy.

After almost three weeks battling COVID-19 issues, the NBA has given the Raptors the all cleared sign for Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw, and Malachi Flynn. OG Anunoby, however, remains out due to COVID-19 protocols.

The four players cleared were previously listed as questionable but after undergoing cardiac screening and COVID-19 testing the league ruled all four players eligible to return Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

It'll be the first time Siakam has played since February 24 and the first time the other three have been eligible to play since Toronto's February 26 game against the Houston Rockets. The Raptors are going to be very careful working the group back up to game speed. While VanVleet is the only one who has confirmed he had COVID-19, it's unlikely Toronto's other players were just close contacts based on their length of time in COVID-19 protocols. With that in mind, the Raptors need to be cognizant of how the returning players cope with any lingering issues.

"I think that it’s certainly an individual case-by-case basis and whether you had it or not had it, there’s guys that have been out for a long time so it’s conditioning in general, general well being is at the forefront and managing the minutes and making sure and asking the guys to be honest with themselves," Nurse said Tuesday.

Nurse is expecting there to be a minutes restriction on all those returning from COVID-19. Team medical personnel and players will come to a decision based on a variety of factors including cardiovascular testing, Nurse said.

Balancing minutes, however, shouldn't be too difficult a task against the 10-19 Pistons, but Toronto can't forget about its COVID-19 issues going forward. It'll be crucial that the team eases players back into things and Wednesday night should provide that opportunity.

