Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Pistons

The Toronto Raptors will make a quick pitstop at home to take on Dwane Casey and the visiting Detroit Pistons on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

What to Watch For

It'll be Toronto's first chance to see 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham who is finally healthy and contributing for the Pistons. He is yet to really wow anyone the way fellow rookies Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have, but rest assured Cunningham is still a supremely talented playmaker who should be thrilling to watch Saturday.

If Khem Birch is back Saturday night, there's a chance five Canadians could share the court together. Unfortunately, Kelly Olynyk will be sidelined, but Cory Joseph, Trey Lyles, Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher, and Birch could see playing time in what would be a historic night for Canadian basketball.

The Raptors could certainly use a win Saturday night with a long West Coast road trip beginning Monday. That shouldn't be too much of a problem against the lowly 2-8 Pistons who rank last in the league in Offensive Rating, but Toronto can't look ahead without taking care of business at home first.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa both as questionable. Yuta Watanabe still remains sidelined.

The Pistons have yet to release their injury report.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -9.2 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 202.5

Further Reading

OG Anunoby showed Andre Drummond the perils of witching 1 through 5

Chris Boucher begins to find his groove amid tumultuous contract year

Fred VanVleet does his best Kyle Lowry impression to knock off Lowry's hometown 76ers