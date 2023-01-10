Raptors Discuss Loss of Otto Porter Jr: Forward Saw Several Specialists Before Surgery

The Toronto Raptors tried several foot specialists, searching for anyone who could help Otto Porter Jr. return from his nagging toe dislocation.

For a little while it looked promising. Toronto thought he might be back at some point in mid-January. But as they tried to ramp him up toward a return, the toe never got better.

"It just wasn't making the progress," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday. "In the end, this was the best long-term solution for him."

Now the Raptors can close the book on Porter who underwent season-ending toe surgery, the team announced Tuesday. It was a season that never got off the ground for the 29-year-old oft-injured forward who played in just eight games for the Raptors after signing a two-year $12.3 million contract this summer.

"It's disappointing. I think he's disappointed," Nurse said. "I think we thought we were getting somebody that really fit what we needed, some length, some great shooting, some veteran experience, solid defense, good rebounding, there's a lot of things and fresh off the title. A playoff run never hurts to have that around either."

Toronto isn't going to be able to replace what Porter was supposed to bring. A career 39.7% three-point shooter was signed to provide a little more firepower off the bench but a hamstring injury that plagued his preseason followed by the toe injury held him to just eight games this season.

"It does give you a chance to zero in on who was here and not thinking well, we could sure use that if we had it," Nurse added. "It's gonna give somebody else those minutes and a chance to improve their lot or their chance to improve and develop or whatever."

The Raptors now have until January 15 to apply for a disabled player exception. Assuming it's received, Toronto will be granted a $3 million exception to sign a player through the remainder of the season or to work into a trade. Considering the veteran minimum is $2.7 million, it's not much for the Raptors to work with.

Porter has a player option for $6.3 million for next season.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam is unfazed by trade deadline chatter: 'Literally doesn't concern me'

Fred VanVleet addresses contract rumors: Mutual decision to wait on extension talks

Scottie Barnes shows aggression Toronto has been looking for as Raptors knock off Blazers