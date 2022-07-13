Donovan Mitchell May Be Available, but the Jazz Guard Doesn't Fit Toronto's Vision

The Toronto Raptors have a simple philosophy when it comes to roster construction these days: If you can't play defense, you don't fit.

It's all about two-way players, as Raptors president Masai Ujiri said during his season-ending media availability. If the organization can't find players who fit that mold, it'll develop them, Ujiri said.

With Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz lead guard who has reportedly been made available this summer, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, two-way play is not part of the equation. All the offensive fireworks that have made the 25-year-old three-time All-Star such a tantalizing player over the past few seasons have come almost as many question marks at the other end where Mitchell's defense has been lackluster at best in big moments.

Defensive statistics can always be a little murky, but Mitchell ranks among the league's worst defensive guards in both RAPTOR, FiveThirtyEight's all-encompassing advanced statistic, and D-LEBRON, a metric created by BBall-Index. It doesn't help that Mitchell is 6-foot-1, 215-pounds and quite a bit undersized to be going up against shooting guards on a nightly basis.

All of this is to say he's not a fit in Toronto, especially at the "steep" price tag the Jazz are reportedly asking for.

As Ujiri said, next season is about development and patience for this young Raptors core. The organization — aside from preliminary interest in Kevin Durant — has shown no interest in making major moves this summer and has already dismissed trade interest in OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr.

Assuming the Jazz are looking for a Rudy Gobert-esque return for Mitchell with an eye to the future, the Raptors would be better off sitting out on these trade talks and letting their vision for a roster full of impact two-way players really come to fruition.

