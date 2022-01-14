Drake Takes on Kyle Lowry in 1-on-1

With the Toronto Raptors set to face Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat next week for the first time this season, the Raptors appear to have sent a scout down to Miami to do a little reconnaissance work.

OK, maybe not a scout.

It was Toronto's global ambassador Drake who was seen playing one-on-one with Raptors legend Lowry.

Lowry, of course, locked down Drake in the video, holding him to an ill-fated three-pointer that clanked off the rim.

Drake has been the Raptors' global ambassador since 2013 when then-general manager Masai Ujiri brought him into the organization to usher in a new era of Raptors basketball. He's since developed a close relationship with many current and former players including Lowry and DeMar DeRozan and spent time this past summer showing Raptors rookies Dalano Banton and Scottie Barnes around Toronto following the 2021 NBA Draft.

Last season, Lowry received a call from Drake during his post-game media availability on March 24, following a 135-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The Raptors will play in Miami on Monday night for the first time this year. Lowry's return to Toronto is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022, having been moved from Feb 3.

