Skip to main content
Drake Takes on Kyle Lowry in 1-on-1

Drake Takes on Kyle Lowry in 1-on-1

Toronto Raptors global ambassador and rap icon Drake played Kyle Lowry one-on-one at the Miami Heat's arena

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors global ambassador and rap icon Drake played Kyle Lowry one-on-one at the Miami Heat's arena

With the Toronto Raptors set to face Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat next week for the first time this season, the Raptors appear to have sent a scout down to Miami to do a little reconnaissance work. 

OK, maybe not a scout.

It was Toronto's global ambassador Drake who was seen playing one-on-one with Raptors legend Lowry.

Lowry, of course, locked down Drake in the video, holding him to an ill-fated three-pointer that clanked off the rim. 

Recommended Articles

Drake has been the Raptors' global ambassador since 2013 when then-general manager Masai Ujiri brought him into the organization to usher in a new era of Raptors basketball. He's since developed a close relationship with many current and former players including Lowry and DeMar DeRozan and spent time this past summer showing Raptors rookies Dalano Banton and Scottie Barnes around Toronto following the 2021 NBA Draft.

Last season, Lowry received a call from Drake during his post-game media availability on March 24, following a 135-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The Raptors will play in Miami on Monday night for the first time this year. Lowry's return to Toronto is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022, having been moved from Feb 3.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam has developed into a multi-dimensional threat like never before

Suns coach Monty Williams says Fred VanVleet is the kind of player that 'keeps you up at night'

Suns coach Monty Williams says Pascal Siakam is back to his All-NBA form

USATSI_12912004_168390270_lowres
News

Drake Takes on Kyle Lowry in 1 on 1

53 seconds ago
USATSI_17161012_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Pistons

22 minutes ago
USATSI_17470231_168390270_lowres
News

Justin Champagnie Isn't Lacking Confidence, Wants to Tell LeBron James 'It's My Turn'

17 hours ago
USATSI_17489986_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet & Pascal Siakam Jump Up All-Star Game Voting

20 hours ago
USATSI_17458752_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Returns to Practice, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Sidelined

20 hours ago
USATSI_17237695_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Believed to be a Team to 'Keep an Eye on' For Myles Turner

21 hours ago
USATSI_17354200_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Chris Boucher 'Considered Available' For a Trade

22 hours ago
USATSI_17469503_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Pascal Siakam Has Developed Into a Multi-Dimensional Threat Like Never Before

23 hours ago