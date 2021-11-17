Raptors Announce New Merchandise Drop in Collaboration with OVO & Jurassic Park

The Toronto Raptors are taking their team merchandise to a whole new level this month.

The team has signed a deal with Drake's company, OVO, and the Jurassic Park franchise to release some new limited-edition merchandise including a handcrafted leather jacket they released on Instagram.

The merchandise will be released on Friday, November 19.

The price of the jacket hasn't been announced, but it's expected to be pretty exorbitant. Jeff Hamilton jackets usually range from $750 up to $5,000. With the OVO logo stitched to the chest, there's little doubt it'll be on the pricer range of that spectrum.

