    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Raptors Announce New Merchandise Drop in Collaboration with OVO & Jurassic Park

    The Toronto Raptors have paired up with OVO and Jurassic Park to release new merchandise on Friday
    Author:

    The Toronto Raptors are taking their team merchandise to a whole new level this month.

    The team has signed a deal with Drake's company, OVO, and the Jurassic Park franchise to release some new limited-edition merchandise including a handcrafted leather jacket they released on Instagram.

    The merchandise will be released on Friday, November 19.

    The price of the jacket hasn't been announced, but it's expected to be pretty exorbitant. Jeff Hamilton jackets usually range from $750 up to $5,000. With the OVO logo stitched to the chest, there's little doubt it'll be on the pricer range of that spectrum.

    258235644_129142906166165_5833391070568904496_n
