Skip to main content
Drake Jokes That Masai Ujiri Wasn't Feeling His Trade Deadline Ideas

Drake Jokes That Masai Ujiri Wasn't Feeling His Trade Deadline Ideas

Drake says his Toronto Raptors trade ideas for the upcoming trade deadline weren't quite to Masai Ujiri's liking

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Drake says his Toronto Raptors trade ideas for the upcoming trade deadline weren't quite to Masai Ujiri's liking

The Toronto Raptors' global ambassador Drake is apparently trying to wiggle his way into some front office duties these days.

The Toronto rap icon was one of a few hundred fans in attendance at Tuesday night's Raptors game and got some alone time with Raptors president Masai Ujiri to bounce some trade proposals off of.

Unfortunately for Drake, the ideas weren't particularly well-received, he joked on Instagram.

Drake's Instagram story following Tuesday night's Raptors game 

Drake's Instagram story following Tuesday night's Raptors game 

Recommended Articles

Drake and Ujiri only hung out together in the first half before it was back to work for Ujiri as Drake moved down to his regular courtside seats at midcourt.

His return to Scotiabank Arena is a good sign as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease and the arena starts opening back up to fans. While things were still pretty quiet Tuesday night even with the artificial sound being pumped in, it was a step in the right direction for Toronto.

Hopefully, the Raptors can return to 50% capacity later in the month when restrictions are expected to be eased even further on Feb. 21.

Further Reading

Gary Trent Jr. says it would be 'cool' to be part of the NBA's Three-Point Contest

Report: Raptors targeting Boston's Robert Williams III

Gary Trent Jr. remains unstoppable as Raptors rally for come-from-behind victory over the Miami Heat

USATSI_12873900_168390270_lowres
News

Drake Jokes That Masai Ujiri Wasn't Feeling His Trade Deadline Ideas

41 seconds ago
USATSI_17587106_168390270_lowres
News

Gary Trent Jr. Says it Would be 'Cool' to be Part of the NBA's Three-Point Contest

2 hours ago
USATSI_17134840_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Targeting Boston's Robert Williams III

3 hours ago
USATSI_17172928_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Gary Trent Jr. Remains Unstoppable as Raptors Rally Past Heat

16 hours ago
USATSI_17570378_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes & Precious Achiuwa Earn Spots in Rising Stars Game

18 hours ago
USATSI_17173183_168390270_lowres (4)
News

Khem Birch Nearing a Return 'Within a Week'

20 hours ago
USATSI_17506891_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Kyle Lowry Will Miss Raptors Return for Personal Reasons

23 hours ago
USATSI_17596047_168390270_lowres
News

Hard Work & a Conversation With Nick Nurse Has Turned Gary Trent Jr. into a Two-Way Difference-Maker

Feb 1, 2022