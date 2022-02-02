Drake Jokes That Masai Ujiri Wasn't Feeling His Trade Deadline Ideas

The Toronto Raptors' global ambassador Drake is apparently trying to wiggle his way into some front office duties these days.

The Toronto rap icon was one of a few hundred fans in attendance at Tuesday night's Raptors game and got some alone time with Raptors president Masai Ujiri to bounce some trade proposals off of.

Unfortunately for Drake, the ideas weren't particularly well-received, he joked on Instagram.

Drake's Instagram story following Tuesday night's Raptors game @champagnepapi

Drake and Ujiri only hung out together in the first half before it was back to work for Ujiri as Drake moved down to his regular courtside seats at midcourt.

His return to Scotiabank Arena is a good sign as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease and the arena starts opening back up to fans. While things were still pretty quiet Tuesday night even with the artificial sound being pumped in, it was a step in the right direction for Toronto.

Hopefully, the Raptors can return to 50% capacity later in the month when restrictions are expected to be eased even further on Feb. 21.

