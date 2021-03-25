Report: Raptors Engaged with Lakers, 76ers, Heat in Kyle Lowry Talks

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly seriously engaged in trade talks with the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors appear to be holding up the NBA's trade deadline.

There are a trio of teams including the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers who are reportedly "seriously engaged" with Toronto in a deal involving Kyle Lowry, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday morning.

"The Raptors are expected to canvass interest in their franchise staple as the deadline nears and decide whether the best offer meets their price tag," Charania wrote.

The Heat and 76ers have long been reported as the frontrunners for Lowry's talents, but the Lakers are a team that can't be ruled out, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday afternoon.

It's unclear exactly what the Lakers could offer Toronto, but it would likely include 20-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker who has previously been considered untouchable by Los Angeles.

If not the Lakers, a Lowry move could come down to the Heats' willingness to part with 21-year-old Tyler Herro. Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported that Herro is the "sticking point" for Toronto in a Lowry-to-the-Heat deal and so far Miami has been unwilling to add him to any trade talks.

The alternative for Toronto is to send Lowry home to Philadelphia for a package that will reportedly include 20-year-old Tyrese Maxey and at least a first-round pick. The 76ers have reportedly been unwilling to part with defensive star Matisse Thybulle in a deal for Lowry.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the league is reportedly waiting on Toronto to find a partner for Lowry and Norman Powell. Once the Raptors two stars are moved, things are expected to heat up very quickly.

