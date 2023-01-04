Raptors Aware of Looming Deadline as Season Reaches 'Must-Win' Territory Before Trades Begin

Gary Trent Jr. is well aware of where things stand for the Toronto Raptors.

The season is teetering. At 16-21, they're closer to being in the hunt for Victor Wembanyama and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft than they are true playoff contenders. And while it's early in the NBA season, not even at the midway point of the year, it's getting closer and closer to decision time.

The Raptors have 19 games before the Feb. 9 trade deadline including six straight at home all of which are winnable games. After this homestand, though, things start to get dicey as the Raptors head out West for a seven-game trip just before the deadline.

"It was a must-win today," Trent said following last week's victory over the Phoenix Suns. "It's been must-wins for us."

It's not quite win-or-go-home, but when it comes to regular season games, it's pretty close. The losses have piled up and it's getting harder and harder to see this traditionally cautious front office making any sort of win-now deal without something seriously changing on the court.

"This is an important stretch," Pascal Siakam said Tuesday following practice. "For us, I don’t care if it’s home or away, we’ve just gotta come in and get some games together where we play well, we play to our identity and we do the things we know we can do well at a high level."

The front office is watching and so too are those around the league. As Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported Wednesday, NBA executives believe the Raptors are going to have to pick a direction before the trade market starts to open up. If Toronto does decide to sell, nobody is better suited to be moved than Trent, the Raptors' surging shooting guard who is widely expected to opt out of his player option this summer.