Report: Gary Trent Jr. Expected to Re-Sign on 3-Year, $50 Million Deal

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Trent Jr. isn't expected to be leaving Toronto this summer.

The 22-year-old guard is reportedly planning to sign a three-year, $50 million contract with the Toronto Raptors when free agency opens up this week, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. The reported contract will be significant raise for the former second round pick and pay him an average of $16.7 million.

Trent was acquired by Toronto at the trade deadline in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for Norman Powell. Unlike Powell who is heading into unrestricted free agency and could earn close to $20 million per season, Trent is a restricted free agent meaning the Raptors can match any offer he signs elsewhere keeping him in Toronto going forward.

Teams are allowed to begin negotiating with players as of today at 6 p.m. but contracts are not allowed to be made official until August 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

