Skip to main content

Report: Raptors Among Several Teams to Express Interest in Donovan Mitchell

The Toronto Raptors are one of several teams to express interest in Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell though a deal remains unlikely
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors have done their homework on Donovan Mitchell.

It's what you'd expect from a Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster-led front office in Toronto. The Raptors have "expressed interest" in Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. They join a laundry list of teams along with New York, Washington, Miami, Charlotte, Sacramento, and Atlanta to ask about Mitchell.

A deal with the New York Knicks appears to be the most likely option for the Jazz who are reportedly not in a rush to move the 25-year-old three-time All-Star, Charnia added. Mitchell has not officially registered a trade request, though the Jazz are listening to offers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While Mitchell would certainly help buoy Toronto's lackluster half-court offense, his iffy defense and small stature suggest he likely isn't a fit for the Raptors. At 6-foot-1, it would be difficult to pair Mitchell alongside Fred VanVleet and maintain the kind of defensive integrity Toronto prides itself on.

Utah had previously inquired about OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. during talks surrounding Rudy Gobert, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Toronto would likely have to part with one of the two wings along with multiple first-round draft picks in order to acquire Mitchell from the rebuilding Jazz. Based on Ujiri's season-ending press conference and his disinterest in big changes this summer, a deal of that magnitude seems highly unlikely.

Further Reading

Raptors task Eric Khoury as new 905 coach to discover the NBA's next basketball innovation

Nick Nurse acknowledges OG Anunoby wants a bigger role, says he 'certainly can help with that'

Projecting Raptors 2022-23 roster following Summer League

USATSI_17358215_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Nets' Asking Price for Kevin Durant is So High Nobody Can Afford to Pay it

By All Raptors StaffJul 21, 2022 5:31 PM EDT
Image
News

Raptors Task Eric Khoury as New 905 Coach to Discover the NBA's Next Basketball Innovation

By Aaron RoseJul 21, 2022 10:40 AM EDT
USATSI_18670008_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Christian Koloko Has Been 'As Advertised' With 'Amazing' Defense, New 905 Coach Says

By Aaron RoseJul 21, 2022 8:50 AM EDT
USATSI_18153478_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Nick Nurse Acknowledges OG Anunoby Wants a Bigger Role, Says He 'Certainly Can Help with That'

By Aaron RoseJul 21, 2022 4:55 PM EDT
USATSI_10047616_168390270_lowres
News

Jonas Valanciunas Hilariously Impersonates LeBron James During Game of Charades

By Aaron RoseJul 20, 2022 1:54 PM EDT
12282019_Swarm_905_Bonin_sm-203-800_4059-1024x680
News

Eric Khoury Named New Raptors 905 Head Coach

By Aaron RoseJul 19, 2022 2:22 PM EDT
USATSI_17972992_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Raptors Sign Jeff Dowtin Jr. to Two-Way Contract

By Aaron RoseJul 19, 2022 1:42 PM EDT
USATSI_18669568_168390270_lowres
News

Projecting Raptors 2022-23 Roster Following Summer League

By Aaron RoseJul 19, 2022 11:01 AM EDT