NewsCanada Basketball
Search

Report: Raptors Extend OG Anunoby On 4-Year Deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly extended forward OG Anunoby on a four-year, $72 million deal
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract extension with forward OG Anunoby, Klutch Sports' Omar Wilkes told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes just hours before the team's deadline to extend Anunoby on Monday night. 

The deal reportedly has a player option for the 2024-25 season, meaning Anunoby will be in Toronto for at least four more seasons, according to Wojnarowski.

The 23-year-old Anunoby has quickly become one of the Raptors' brightest prospects. Since being selected with the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Anunoby has developed into one of the league's best defenders and an elite 3-and-D prospect. He's a long, versatile, defender who can defend one through five and has shown some promise on the offensive end.

Heading into the offseason it seemed unlikely the Raptors would extend Anunoby this year with Giannis Antetokounmpo still unsigned through this season. But once Antetokounmpo signed, the Raptors plans likely changed and an Anunoby extension became more likely.

The extension avoids Anunoby heading into restricted free agency in the summer, which likely would have forced Toronto to spend more than the $72 million they got him for. It will, however, cost the Raptors a little bit of flexibility. Prior to signing the extension, Anunoby came with a cap hold of $11.8 million for the 2021 offseason. Now, he'll have a cap hit of approximately $18 million this summer, significantly more than had the Raptors waited until the summer.

Ultimately, with the once exciting 2021 free agency class almost entirely diminished, extending Anunoby before the summer made the most sense for Toronto.

USATSI_14666002_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Raptors Extend OG Anunoby On 4-Year Deal

USATSI_13754245_168390270_lowres (1)
News

James Harden To The Raptors? Hard to Envision a Deal Happening

USATSI_14741851_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Finalize Roster With Watson & Watanabe Making Final Cut

USATSI_15331831_168390270_lowres
News

Father Time Still Can't Catch Kyle Lowry

USATSI_14666368_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Kyle Lowry is Ready For an Unusual 2020-21 Season

REDBULL_PS_CHARLIELINDSAY_2020-593
News

Pascal Siakam Opens Up About Offseason Routine

USATSI_15307674_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Pascal Siakam Is Continuing To Develop As a Playmaker

USATSI_14096754_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Giannis Re-Signs in Milwaukee While Raptors Transition to Plan B

USATSI_15315623_168390270_lowres
News

VanVleet Leads Raptors While Bembry and Siakam Show Offensive Development