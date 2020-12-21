Report: Raptors Extend OG Anunoby On 4-Year Deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract extension with forward OG Anunoby, Klutch Sports' Omar Wilkes told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes just hours before the team's deadline to extend Anunoby on Monday night.

The deal reportedly has a player option for the 2024-25 season, meaning Anunoby will be in Toronto for at least four more seasons, according to Wojnarowski.

The 23-year-old Anunoby has quickly become one of the Raptors' brightest prospects. Since being selected with the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Anunoby has developed into one of the league's best defenders and an elite 3-and-D prospect. He's a long, versatile, defender who can defend one through five and has shown some promise on the offensive end.

Heading into the offseason it seemed unlikely the Raptors would extend Anunoby this year with Giannis Antetokounmpo still unsigned through this season. But once Antetokounmpo signed, the Raptors plans likely changed and an Anunoby extension became more likely.

The extension avoids Anunoby heading into restricted free agency in the summer, which likely would have forced Toronto to spend more than the $72 million they got him for. It will, however, cost the Raptors a little bit of flexibility. Prior to signing the extension, Anunoby came with a cap hold of $11.8 million for the 2021 offseason. Now, he'll have a cap hit of approximately $18 million this summer, significantly more than had the Raptors waited until the summer.

Ultimately, with the once exciting 2021 free agency class almost entirely diminished, extending Anunoby before the summer made the most sense for Toronto.