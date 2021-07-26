Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
Search
Raptors Qualify Gary Trent Jr. Making him an RFA this Summer

Raptors Qualify Gary Trent Jr. Making him an RFA this Summer

The Toronto Raptors have extended a qualifying offer to Gary Trent Jr. making him a restricted free agent this summer
Author:
Publish date:

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have extended a qualifying offer to Gary Trent Jr. making him a restricted free agent this summer

The Toronto Raptors aren't going to let Gary Trent Jr. get away easy.

The organization has extended a qualifying offer to Trent and former Raptors guard Nando de Colo, the team announced Monday.

Toronto had until August 1 to extend the qualifying offers to the pair. In Trent's case, it was an obvious decision to ensure the 22-year-old is a restricted free agent this summer. The Raptors will therefore be allowed to match any offer sheets he signs or sign him outright when free agency opens up.

With de Colo, there was no reason for Toronto not to extend a qualifying offer despite the fact that the 34-year-old hasn't played in the NBA since 2013-14. His salary does not count against the cap unless he returns to Toronto but the Raptors can use his contract as a trade asset and have his rights should he decide to return to the NBA down the road.

The Raptors acquired Trent from the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline along with Rodney Hood in exchange for Norman Powell. The move should allow Toronto to save a little bit of money for a player who is a little bit younger than Powell and relatively similar on the court.

NBA free agency opens on August 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

Further Reading

Report: Raptors expected to be strong suitors for Jarrett Allen

Scottie Barnes explains why Toronto should draft him at No. 4

Josh Giddey's offensive playmaking could entice Raptors into a surprise move

USATSI_16062882_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Qualify Gary Trent Jr. Making him an RFA this Summer

USATSI_15609748_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: Raptors 'Offering' Pascal Siakam to Teams, Daryl Morey Doing 'Intel Work' on Toronto's Star

USATSI_16275756_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Raptors Looking to Acquire 'Star' Player Ahead of Draft

USATSI_16005872_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: 76ers, Pels, Lakers, Heat & Mavs Expected to be top Suitors for Kyle Lowry

USATSI_16059753_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Expected to be Among 'Strong Suitors' for Jarrett Allen

Evan_Mobley-60fc110e04732008a8bb1267_Jul_24_2021_15_24_25
News

WATCH: Evan Mobley Discusses Areas He'd Like to Improve & Raptors' Developmental Reputation

USATSI_16001852_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Pascal Siakam 'Considered Available' in Trade Discussions as Raptors Weigh Multiple Trade Options

Barnes
News

Scottie Barnes Explains Why the Raptors Should Draft Him at No. 4