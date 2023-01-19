Raptors Face Off With Scuffling Timberwolves: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to bounce back against a scuffling Minnesota Timberwolves team: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds

The Toronto Raptors' will wrap up their road trip Thursday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

What to Watch For

It'll be the second night of a back-to-back for Minnesota, giving Toronto a chance to bounce back after a tough loss Tuesday night. The Raptors should have fresh legs to spur their transition attack at both ends.

The Rudy Gobert trade hasn't gone as planned for the Timberwolves but the 7-foot-1 center is certainly going to be a handful for Toronto's undersized roster. It'll be on Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, and O.G. Anunoby to take on Gobert, especially if Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined.

Fred VanVleet has strung together two 30-point performances and has looked much improved over the past month. Even with his shooting coming along slowly, he's been a fantastic playmaker and an improving finisher at the rim for the Raptors.

Injury Reports

Dalano Banton is listed as questionable. Otto Porter Jr. is out.

The Timberwolves have yet to release their injury report.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -4.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 64%. The total for the game is 231.5.

Further Reading

