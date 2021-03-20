Raptors Continue to Sputter in Heartbreaking Loss to Jazz

The Toronto Raptors have fallen off from their world-beater ways from last season, dropping their 7th straight game in heartbreaking fashion to the Utah Jazz

A lot has changed since the last time the Toronto Raptors played the Utah Jazz.

Back then the world was in a very different place. COVID-19 had just barely begun to really impact North America and coronavirus concerns were only starting to seep into NBA circles. Back then, on March 9, 2020, the Raptors were riding a six-game winning streak, 46-18, with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

"We were tough man, woo, we were good," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Friday night reflecting on that last meeting.

Oh, how things have changed.

Fast forward just over a year and not only is the entire world, but those world-beaters that once dawned Toronto's red and white have disappeared. The Raptors are just getting over their COVID-19 issues and their six-game winning streak from a year ago has been swapped for a seven-game losing streak this season as Toronto fell once again Friday night, 115-112 to the Jazz.

The good news for Toronto is that OG Anunoby is back after missing over two weeks in COVID-19 protocols. It was clear right from the jump how important he is to everything the Raptors do defensively. He spent most of his night whizzing around rotating between the Jazz's most dominant scorers.

The bad news is the Raptors once again lost a heartbreaker as they watched a five-point lead evaporate in the final two minutes thanks to clutch free throws from Donovan Mitchell and an unfriendly bounce on what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer from Pascal Siakam to beat the buzzer.

The big surprise of the night was who would come off the bench first for Toronto. Nurse spoke pre-game about wanting to solidify his rotation and give his bench players some rope to show what they can do over the next few games. And after a season of watching Terence Davis, Matt Thomas, Stanley Johnson, and DeAndre’ Bembry’s inconsistencies, Nurse turned to Paul Watson Jr. and Malachi Flynn. It wasn’t particularly pretty from the two, but if Nurse stays true to his word, they should have a few more games to prove what they can do.

Up Next: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Raptors will have a day off before commencing a back-to-back on Sunday night first in Cleveland and then on Monday night against the Houston Rockets.