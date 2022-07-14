Skip to main content
Raptors Fall in Updated Kevin Durant Trade Odds, Vegas Says

The Toronto Raptors now sit at +500 to land Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in a trade this summer, Vegas says

The Toronto Raptors remain among the favorites to land Kevin Durant next season, but the odds of a Raptors deal are beginning to slip.

Toronto now sits at +500 to land the Brooklyn Nets superstar, conveying about a 17% chance Durant lands with the Raptors, per DraftKings. Those odds remain the third-highest, behind the Phoenix Suns, who remain heavy favorites at -110, and the Nets, who now sit at +230 to retain Durant.

At one point the Raptors were the second-most likely team for Durant next season, ahead of the Nets and sitting at +250, conveying a nearly a 30% chance he'd end up in Toronto. Those odds, however, have steadily decreased as reports suggesting the Nets are content keeping Durant into the season have begun to pop up.

Toronto has also shown no willingness to move on from Scottie Barnes this summer, according to multiple reports. Considering Brooklyn's steep asking price and the Raptors' reluctance to meet it, a deal with Toronto appears increasingly unlikely.

The Miami Heat are the fourth most likely destination for Durant at +900, followed by the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at +1400.

Toronto remains a longshot to acquire Kyrie Irving at +3,500, conveying a 3% chance, per DraftKings.

