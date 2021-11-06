Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant Holds No Grudges Ahead of 1st Return to Toronto Since 2019 Injury

    Kevin Durant doesn't hold any ill-will against Toronto Raptors fans as he gets set for his first game in Toronto since 2019
    Author:

    Kevin Durant doesn't appear to hold any grudges against Toronto Raptors fans.

    Just two years after Raptors fans infamously cheered while Durant, then with the Golden State Warriors, tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals, the now Brooklyn Nets superstar said he's thrilled to be back in Toronto and playing in front of Raptors faithful for the first time since the injury.

    "I'm excited that Toronto is open again and they got their team back," Durant said Friday. "It was a rough year for them being in Tampa and moving their whole organization. So it's exciting that we get to go up there and play again. That's a unique fanbase and you know they're going to be on their feet all game and giving their team some energy. So this is going to be a nice test for us. That's a good team."

    While the rest of the NBA has struggled to score this season thanks to some new rule changes that have increased the physicality of the game, Durant has shown no signs of slowing down. He's averaging a league-leading 28.3 points per game, the most since his 2013-14 MVP season.

    Recommended Articles

    The same, however, cannot be said for James Harden whose scoring has plummeted from 24.6 points per game last season to just 17.7 this year. He's seen his free-throw attempts per game drop from 11.8 two years ago to just 4.7 this season as the league has refused to call those annoying fouls he's always been able to draw.

    As for the third head of the Nets' offensive monster, well, Kyrie Irving continues to be sidelined, unable to play until he gets vaccinated.

    Further Reading

    Raptors winning streak snapped in battle of NBA's top rookies

    Pascal Siakam return nears ahead of schedule

    New contracts have allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to thrive this season

    USATSI_15535526_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Kevin Durant Holds No Grudges Ahead of 1st Return to Toronto Since 2019 Injury

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_17099958_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Winning Streak Snapped in Battle of NBA's Top Rookies

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17071960_168390270_lowres
    News

    Cavaliers Coach J. B. Bickerstaff Wowed by Scottie Barnes on Day 1

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17028475_168390270_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam Return Nears Ahead of Schedule

    16 hours ago
    Raptors Photo
    News

    Raptors Finding Success Through International Diversity

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15989031_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Cavaliers

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_17035310_168390270_lowres
    News

    New Contracts Have Allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to Thrive This Season

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_17052124_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors' Scottie Barnes Cleared to Return

    Nov 4, 2021