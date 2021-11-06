Kevin Durant Holds No Grudges Ahead of 1st Return to Toronto Since 2019 Injury

Kevin Durant doesn't appear to hold any grudges against Toronto Raptors fans.

Just two years after Raptors fans infamously cheered while Durant, then with the Golden State Warriors, tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals, the now Brooklyn Nets superstar said he's thrilled to be back in Toronto and playing in front of Raptors faithful for the first time since the injury.

"I'm excited that Toronto is open again and they got their team back," Durant said Friday. "It was a rough year for them being in Tampa and moving their whole organization. So it's exciting that we get to go up there and play again. That's a unique fanbase and you know they're going to be on their feet all game and giving their team some energy. So this is going to be a nice test for us. That's a good team."

While the rest of the NBA has struggled to score this season thanks to some new rule changes that have increased the physicality of the game, Durant has shown no signs of slowing down. He's averaging a league-leading 28.3 points per game, the most since his 2013-14 MVP season.

The same, however, cannot be said for James Harden whose scoring has plummeted from 24.6 points per game last season to just 17.7 this year. He's seen his free-throw attempts per game drop from 11.8 two years ago to just 4.7 this season as the league has refused to call those annoying fouls he's always been able to draw.

As for the third head of the Nets' offensive monster, well, Kyrie Irving continues to be sidelined, unable to play until he gets vaccinated.

Further Reading

Raptors winning streak snapped in battle of NBA's top rookies

Pascal Siakam return nears ahead of schedule

New contracts have allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to thrive this season