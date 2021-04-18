Raptors Still Favoured Over Thunder Despite Missing 4 Starters

The Toronto Raptors race to the bottom continues Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At this point, there is more talent not playing Sunday than there will be on the court. Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby will all be out for the Raptors while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and potentially Lu Dort will be out for the Thunder. And yet, despite all of the talent the Raptors are missing, Toronto is still 5.5 point favourites over Oklahoma City, according to Covers.

A Raptors loss on Sunday would be a big step toward getting better lottery odds. It would move Toronto a full game back of the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and could pull the Raptors ahead of the Kings for the seventh-best lottery odds. Losing on Sunday, however, could be tough. The Thunder have lost nine straight games and 12 of their last 13 outings and much like the Raptors appear to have very little interest in moving up the standings.

Sunday should be another opportunity for Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., Paul Watson Jr., Yuta Watanabe, and Toronto's frontcourt to continue developing together. While games like Sunday's may be tough to watch, it's a chance to see what Toronto's roster could look like down the road as the puzzle pieces of the future start being put together.

