Report: Fred VanVleet Will Participate in 3-Point Contest

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will take part in the three-point contest at All-Star weekend in Cleveland

Fred VanVleet will certainly be making the most of his first trip to NBA All-Star weekend.

The Toronto Raptors guard has reportedly committed to participating in the three-point contest later this month in Cleveland, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

VanVleet heads to Cleveland averaging 39.3% from behind the arc this season with 3.9 three-pointers made per game, the second most in the league behind only Steph Curry. His three-point percentage is the highest in the league of anyone averaging at least eight attempts per game this season.

Earlier in the week, VanVleet had hinted that this might be a possibility. He said it was an honor to be heading to the All-Star Game, but hadn't committed either way to participating in the event.

He will be joined in Cleveland by Precious Achiuwa and Scottie Barnes who are both participating in the Rising Stars game.

