COVID Pandemic 'Starting to Feel Like it Used to Feel,' Fred VanVleet Says

It's starting to feel like the sports world is teetering on the edge of chaos.

COVID-19 cases are rising, not just in Ontario, Canada, or the United States, but in all sports and throughout the NBA. There's a growing sense of concern within the Toronto Raptors organization and Raptors media alike.

"I think it’s starting to feel like it used to feel last year and years prior so we gotta be mindful of that," said Fred VanVleet said. "You just try to keep pushing."

The league postponed its first two games of the season yesterday after the Chicago Bulls placed 10 players in COVID-19 protocols. That means the Raptors won't play on Thursday night and will instead have four days off following Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking of whom, the Nets now have five players in COVID protocols and could be down to just nine players Tuesday if Kevin Durant is unable to play. The Raptors too are shorthanded with Precious Achiuwa in COVID-19 protocols and Dalano Banton sidelined with a non-COVID illness after he was sent home from Monday's game out of "an abundance of caution," the team said.

"I think I’m like everyone else. I think about it," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of the worsening COVID situation.

How much longer can we go on with Omicron cases spiking? How much longer will the Ontario government keep arenas open at maximum capacity? We already know Scotiabank Arena has been the site of COVID spread this year and some doctors have begun asking the government to bring back tighter restrictions.

Any minute now things could change. The provincial government brought in new tighter restrictions on vaccine mandates last Friday and is urging Ontarians to limit social gatherings this holiday season.

If a family Christmas party isn't advised right now, packing 19,000 mostly unmasked fans into a closed air arena doesn't seem like the smartest thing to be doing these days.

