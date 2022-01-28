Fred VanVleet Remains Questionable vs. Raptors, Kyle Lowry's Status Unclear

Fred VanVleet's status remains up in the air as the Toronto Raptors get set to play host to the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old guard remains questionable with right knee swelling that's kept him sidelined for Toronto's last two games. He's joined on the injury report by Khem Birch who remains out as he works his way back from a nose fracture.

VanVleet's injury isn't considered too serious, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. It's a day-to-day injury that popped up last Tuesday.

Birch's return is still "a ways away," Nurse said. The 29-year-old center was expected to be back at some point this week based on his initial timeline, though that has been pushed back.

The Heat are on a back-to-back and will play Friday night the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of Saturday's game. Lowry remains out due to personal reasons that have forced him away from the team for the last five games. Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, and Victor Oladipo remain out Friday while Jimmy Butler is questionable to play.

If Lowry can't go, his return to Toronto will have to be postponed until April 3 when the Heat are scheduled to return hopefully with fans allowed into Scotiabank Arena again.

