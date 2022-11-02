Fred VanVleet Ruled Out, Otto Porter Jr. Expected to Play for Raptors

Fred VanVleet is going to need a little more time as he recovers from some lower back stiffness.

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out the 28-year-old point guard for the second straight game after his back injury flared up last Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He participated in shootaround Wednesday morning but the team decided to give him a few more days before he

The good news, though, is Otto Porter Jr. is expected to make his long-awaited season debut Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs after a hamstring injury and the birth of a child kept him sidelined for all of the preseason and the first seven games of the season.

The return of Porter adds some much-needed floor spacing and veteran experience to Toronto's bench. He likely won't log heavy minutes in his debut but expect him to come off the bench alongside Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher to lead Toronto's second unit.

With VanVleet out, Toronto will likely let Scottie Barnes handle the point guard role against the Spurs. The sophomore wing looked exceptional on Monday night handling the ball, working multiple clean pick-and-rolls with Christian Koloko, while mixing in a career-high five three-pointers.

The Spurs have ruled out Keldon Johnson along with Isaiah Roby, Blake Wesley, and Devin Vessell. Jeremy Sochan has been upgraded to available.

