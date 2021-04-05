Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn Expected to Start

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Fred VanVleet for Monday night, forcing Nick Nurse to turn to Malachi Flynn against the Washington Wizards

The Toronto Raptors will have to shake things up a little bit Monday night.

The team has ruled out Fred VanVleet due to a left hip strain, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, ahead of Monday night's game against the Washington Wizards.

With both VanVleet and Kyle Lowry (foot infection) out, the team is expected to turn to Malachi Flynn for his first career start.

The 22-year-old Flynn is coming off the best game of his rookie season on Friday night. He scored 16 points, dished out five assists, and grabbed five rebounds in a career-high 30 minutes in a blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors.

DeAndre' Bembry is expected to be the backup point guard.

