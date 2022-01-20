Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam Continue to Rise in All-Star Voting

Toronto Raptors stars Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet now sit seventh in All-Star game voting for their respective positions

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam continue to rake in All-Star game votes as voting enters the final stretch.

The two Toronto Raptors stars now sit seventh in the Eastern Conference in their respective positions. VanVleet has received 577,540 All-Star game fan votes while Siakam had earned 424,135 votes, the NBA announced Thursday.

Both Siakam and VanVleet sat eighth in All-Star game voting last week and have since jumped up with VanVleet topping New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, a reserve on his own team, and Siakam surpassing Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo who has only played in two games since November.

Even with the votes, it's unlikely VanVleet or Siakam will earn the nod to start in the All-Star game. Siakam would need to surpass Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid who are all millions of votes ahead of him for the Eastern Conference forward spots. VanVleet is also almost two million votes behind DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young who lead the Eastern Conference guard rankings.

In the West, LeBron James leads all vote recipients with 6,827,449 votes. He's joined by Nikola Jokic and Canadian Andrew Wiggins in the West's frontcourt while the backcourt is currently led by Steph Curry and Ja Morant.

The official All-Star game starters will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 27 during TNT NBA Tip-Off. Voting for the award will end on Jan. 22.

