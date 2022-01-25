Fred VanVleet Questionable for Raptors vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors may be without Fred VanVleet when they take the court Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

VanVleet is a late addition to the injury report and will be questionable with right knee soreness, Toronto announced.

If VanVleet can't go, it'll be the third time this year the Raptors have been without their starting point guard. They're 0-3 in those games with losses to Detroit, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

Considering how important VanVleet has been to the Raptors this season, any time without the 6-foot point guard is going to be tough for Toronto to overcome. The Raptors are a team-high +3.7 points per game better when VanVleet is on the court this season and have struggled to generate any offense when he's gone to the bench. The 27-year-old is leading the team with 21.7 points and seven assists per game this season.

Toronto will also be without center Khem Birch who continues to work his way back from surgery to repair his broken nose. He should be back at some point in the next few days based on the initial injury timeline from Raptors coach Nick Nurse

The Hornets will be without Jalen McDaniels and have listed Gordon Hayward as questionable with right foot discomfort.

